Rams News: 3 important questions about LA vs Baltimore

When the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) there will be questions being answered most obviously being “Can the Rams extend their streak to five wins?” and “Will the Rams be the champions of the NFC West?”. Here are three other questions to consider heading into the Week 17 road game.

Will Matthew Stafford get right?

Stafford had a rough day against the Minnesota Vikings having thrown three interceptions but otherwise leading his team to a win against a potentially dangerous team. While he seemed to make just enough throws in critical situations to keep the game from getting away from them, Stafford also missed on some open receivers. It just wasn’t a great game from the QB and it wasn’t his first off day this season. With playoff entry secured and only two games left in the regular season, the time is now to sharpen up the play and clean up the mistakes because when Stafford has been on this season, he’s been among the very best, second only to Tom Brady in touchdowns (36), fourth in yards (4,339).

Can Sony Michel keep it rolling?

Michel has 423 yards over the last four games and has been a huge reason for the current streak. He had 131 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams gameplay should include getting the ball to Michel at least for 20 carries and give him an opportunity to contribute another 100 yard game which would be his second in the last four games. The Rams are undefeated when Michel rushes for 100+ yards, also when Michel carries the ball at least 18 times.

Will Cooper Kupp stay on pace for the single season record?

Kupp should be the considered for the MVP award especially if the does break the record for single season receiving yards, with will require that he average at least 116 yards over the next two games. Regardless of the record, the Rams have gotten this far in large part because of Kupp’s breakout season as he’s been the quarterback of the receiver group and has had a big hand in teaching the offense to Stafford and building the chemistry that has resulted in the best combination in the National Football League.

