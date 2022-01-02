The final weeks of the regular season are upon us and the playoff picture is becoming clear. The Los Angeles Rams have secured their spot in the post season tournament and now still to be decided is who will be the NFC West Champions and what seed will the Rams take when the playoffs officially begin. The next step for Sean McVay’s team is to beat the Baltimore Ravens in their last regular season road game.

Watch the game: Rams vs Ravens Live on Fox 10am PST

The Rams are hot having won their last four in a row completing an undefeated month in December taking their record to 11-4. The Ravens are not hot having lost their last four games and landing their current record at 8-7.

LA quarterback Matthew Stafford has been everything expected by both his supporters and his critics. This season he’s maintained his status as a top tier quarterback ranking second only to Tom Brady in passing touchdowns (36) and fourth in passing yards (4,339). However, he’s also thrown 13 interceptions when the most of all quarterbacks is 14, and he’s tied with Justin Herbert in leading the National Football League in pick sixes (3).

Nonetheless, Stafford has provided a spark to the revamped Rams and helped receiver Cooper Kupp to a historic season and into a position to top the record for single season receiving yards, only 230 yards short with two games left.

Stafford has gotten his team into the playoffs in his first season with the team. He’s had shining moments and rough patches. Can he finish strong in the final two games of the regular season and take the next step towards the ultimate prize? We find out in Week 17, Rams vs Ravens.

