When the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, there was a lot of talk centered around how the NFL’s number one defense had given up 32 points and that defensive coordinator Brandon Staley “wasn’t on his game” after interviewing with a number of teams about vacant head coaching positions. Staley then left for the LA Chargers but left behind some of the blame that he shouldered for that loss with the Rams.

Forget that the Rams were playing without Cooper Kupp and that Aaron Donald’s rib injury had hampered his ability to be the best player in the world. And that LA had a few questionable calls/non-calls that helped Green Bay score on each of their first five drives. It was a one-score game for most of the fourth quarter. All things considered, I think the Rams defense did alright on the road against Aaron Rodgers.

But there’s nothing that anyone can do to change the fact that the Packers had at least 27 yards on all nine of their drives, scored four touchdowns, and only punted twice—both times near midfield and pinning LA inside their own 10.

So yeah, don’t worry or anything but Raheem Morris is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.