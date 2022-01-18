Why the Sean McVay NFL coaching tree looks like it will grow even bigger in 2022

There are eight teams left alive in the NFL playoffs and while one of those teams is coached by Sean McVay, two others are coached by former Sean McVay assistants: Matt LaFleur’s Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers next weekend, while Zac Taylor’s Bengals are on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

How many more NFL playoff teams could feature a former Sean McVay disciple next year?

So far, three LA Rams assistant coaches have been tabbed for head coaching interviews around the league this month. Raheem Morris will be interviewed by the Minnesota Vikings, at least.

The Minnesota Vikings have reached out with an HC interview request for @RamsNFL DC Raheem Morris, per sources. @gmfb @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 18, 2022

The Vikings would also like to speak to Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell about the job. O’Connell has also been connected to the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings are requesting to speak with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for the head coaching job, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2022

And the Miami Dolphins have a request to interview Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #Rams RBs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching job, source said.



A former Georgia and NFL running back, Brown reminds some in the league of a young Mike Tomlin. On the rise at age 35. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

If either of Morris and/or Brown are hired to become a head coach this year, the Rams will also receive third round compensatory picks in both 2023 and 2024 because of the NFL’s new policies on developing/hiring minority candidates; Los Angeles received third round compensatory picks in 2022 and 2023 because of the Detroit Lions hiring Brad Holmes to be the GM last year.

Though many Rams fans expressed concern at the idea of Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator at different points throughout the year, LA has allowed just 120 points over their last seven contests, an average 17.1 points per game. The Buffalo Bills led the NFL with 17.0 points per game allowed in 2021.

Whether you think it’s fair to strongly connect LaFleur and Taylor (or Brandon Staley for that matter) and their success to a short period of time spent with McVay is besides the point. It’s clear that NFL teams are happy to connect McVay to their successes and they’ll continue to dip into that well for the foreseeable future.