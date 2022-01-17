Rams open as 3-point underdogs vs. Buccaneers in Divisional Round

Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business in dominant fashion during their Wild Card Weekend matchups and will play each other this Sunday, with Tampa Bay listed as three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This will be the second time these two have met this year — the first going in favor of LA in a 34-24 beating of the Super Bowl champs. Both teams have changed a lot since their last matchup in Week 3 with both additions and subtractions on the roster.

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a match that showcased a dominating defense and Tom Brady’s typical playoff performance. Brady finished the game with 271 yards passing, two touchdowns, and did not commit a turnover. He finished with a passer rating of 115.2, but also was sacked four times in the match. The Bucs defense intercepted Jalen Hurts twice and forced a fumble to finish with a three turnover game while also stifling the Eagles running attack.

LA is coming off an impressive 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night that saw Matthew Stafford only throw the ball 17 times. His low attempts can be credited to a dominant defensive performance that only allowed 40 yards in the first half of play against the Cardinal’s offense. Aaron Donald was his normal disruptive self while David Long Jr. was the unsung hero with a pick-six off a frantic Kyler Murray pass. Cam Akers looks recovered from the blown Achilles suffered at the beginning of the season and could be a huge factor in the Rams next game against the Buccaneers.

Both teams are coming away with blowout wins over their first opponents. Will LA get its second win over Tampa Bay this season? Or will Brady get the best of the Rams defense and lead his team to victory? Let’s discuss below!