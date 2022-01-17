The Los Angeles Rams are advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs for the third time in the last four years and they will be facing Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday at 12 PM PT. The Rams defeated the Buccaneers 34-24 in Week 3 this season, and also won 27-24 last season in Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.

Tom Brady will once again be the main player in the spotlight, and we have some evidence of how he’s played against McVay and Raheem Morris.

Brady went 41-of-55 for 432 yards and a touchdown (plus a rushing touchdown) in 2021’s loss at SoFi Stadium. He was 26-of-48 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during 2020’s loss at Raymond James Stadium. Of course, the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl last season at that very stadium.

Brady was 21-of-35 for 262 yards, one fumble and one interception in 2019’s Super Bowl win over the LA Rams.

Now it is Matthew Stafford’s chance to put an end to Brady’s five-game postseason winning streak. Stafford went 13-of-17 for 202 yards with two touchdowns in Monday night’s 24-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi. Stafford also rushed for a touchdown, making him the first Rams quarterback to score three touchdowns in a playoff game since Kurt Warner in the 2000 season’s wild card loss.

Odell Beckham Jr caught four of four targets for 54 yards and will be making his first appearance in the divisional round of the playoffs. He, Von Miller, and Cam Akers were not involved in Week 3’s win over the Buccaneers but played huge role in LA’s wild card win against Arizona.

The Bucs are unsure if they’ll have right tackle Tristan Wirfs or not for next Sunday’s matchup.