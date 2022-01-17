Rams vs Cardinals, Wild Card Monday: Game thread for the 4th quarter

The LA Rams hold a 28-8 lead over the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the third quarter. Matthew Stafford is 11-of-15 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, with Odell Beckham Jr leading receivers with four catches and 54 yards. OBJ and Cooper Kupp have each caught a touchdown. Cam Akers leads the team in carries with 14 of them for 45 yards, and Sony Michel has nine carries for 51 yards.

Van Jefferson and Akers both have 40+ yard catches against Arizona.

The Rams have shutdown Arizona for almost the entire game, as Kyler Murray is 12-of-22 for 74 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cardinals have barely more than 100 total yards.

Von Miller and Aaron Donald each have a sack, though Donald did share his with Greg Gaines. Miller has three tackles for a loss. Marquise Copeland and David Long have interceptions.

