Rams vs Cardinals, Wild Card Monday: Game thread for the 3rd quarter

The Los Angeles Rams really have not even had to do that much and they hold a 21-0 halftime lead over the Arizona Cardinals. With a suffocating performance by the Rams’ front-seven, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had one of the worst halves of his career and is 7-of-17 for 23 yards with two interceptions. Arizona has gained only 40 total yards on 26 plays and they’re 0-of-6 on third down.

The Rams pulled out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham, Jr. It was Beckham’s first career postseason touchdown. On their next drive, LA got another 31 yards on a pass from Stafford to Beckham and that setup a rushing touchdown by Stafford to go up 14-0 in the second quarter. Then Murray threw an ill-advised pass out of his own end zone that was intercepted by David Long, Jr. and returned for a touchdown. That has the Rams up 21-0 with one more half to go.

Talk about the second half right here. The Rams get the ball to start the third quarter.