Rams vs Cardinals, Wild Card Monday: Game thread for the 2nd quarter

The Arizona Cardinals have been unable to generate any offense so far during Monday night’s Super Wild Card matchup. The Cardinals have gone three and out on all three of their drives and have a total of -14 yards. That’s thanks to great defense played by the LA Rams, including a sack by Von Miller.

Offensively, the Rams got an early spark on a 35-yard run by Sony Michel. Though LA did not score on the drive, they did get the ball back at midfield on the next drive and that ended with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams now have a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cam Akers has returned to the field and he already has nine carries for 38 yards. Tyler Higbee has added two catches for 36 yards and Johnny Hekker had a great punt early on.

