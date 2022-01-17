Rams 2022 salary cap space: How much cap space is LA rolling over from 2021?

NFL teams are able to rollover unused cap space from the previous year to the next year and we are getting closer to finding out how much money that will be for the Los Angeles Rams. As you probably expected for a team that added Sony Michel, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham, Jr., after the preseason and regular season started, it won’t be much.

ESPN’s Field Yates posted a chart on Twitter showing how much teams are expected to rollover and while you would think that it is always “Everything they have”, sometimes teams can’t do this until after their postseason journeys are over. What if the Rams need to add someone again, just as they did with Eric Weddle?

Right now, the Rams are ranked 30th out of 32 teams in rollover amount, expected to add just $137,725 to their 2022 cap space.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



The sum + the 2022 Salary Cap = each team's 2022 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/BMThnJyLpa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022

OvertheCap.com estimates that as of today, the LA Rams are headed for roughly $5,150,928 in the red—meaning that the Rams need to clear over $5 million in 2022 commitments just to break even again. At which point, they’ll need to clear out more space and the $130,000+ won’t do much.

Releasing Andrew Whitworth would save $13 million in cap space alone. Releasing A’Shawn Robinson is $5.5 million, Rob Havenstein is just shy of $5 million, and Robert Woods would represent $10 million in savings, if cut with a post-June 1 designation. Releasing Taylor Rapp would open up $2.54 million.

These aren’t suggestions, just some salary cap facts.