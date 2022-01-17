Cardinals vs. Rams: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

After splitting the first two contests during the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals head back to SoFi Stadium to complete their rubber match against the Los Angeles Rams. While both teams come in looking to rebound from week 18 losses to divisional opponents, it was Los Angeles who were dealt the biggest blow sliding down from a number two seed to number four setting up a possible return trip to Lambeau Field.

The defense of the Rams can be forgiven for feeling a bit salty, having squandered a 14 point halftime lead last week. Look for Aaron Donald and Co. to get after Kyler Murray who will be without his all-pro wide out DeAndre Hopkins for another week.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Date: Monday, January 17th, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: ESPN

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -3.5

Total: O/U 49.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook