The playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams kicks off tonight against the Arizona Cardinals. In the regular season, these two teams traded blows in hot streaks and head to head matchups. The Cardinals started with a seven game win streak and control of the NFC West. The Rams won their first three, won four consecutive mid season, won five straight down the stretch and came away with the NFC West Division title with a 12-5 regular season record. Tonight the Rams and Cardinals play on the first ever Wildcard playoff game on a Monday night.

Watch the game: Rams vs Cardinals Live on ESPN/ABC7 at 5:15 pm PDT

In Week 4 both teams entered 3-0 but Deandre Hopkins and AJ Green took over as both receivers had 67 receiving yards each and Green punched in the first touchdown of the game to give the Cardinals the lead that they would hold to the end of the game. Running back Chase Edmonds had 120 yards rushing and James Connor punched in two touchdowns. The final score was 37-20 Cardinals.

In Week 14 it was a different story. The Rams were one win in from shaking off a three game skid and the Cardinals were 10-2 with one of the best records in the National Football League. At this point the Rams had added Odell Beckham Jr to the roster and he would go to work scoring the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. Matthew Stafford hit Van Jefferson for a 52 yard deep strike in the third quarter to make it 20-13 and finally Cooper Kupp would grab Stafford’s third touchdown pass of the game to help with the finals score 30-23 Rams.

This time it’s win or go home. For these two teams from the leagues toughest division, the tournament begins.

Talk about the game right here—UPVOTE YOUR FAVORITE POINTS!