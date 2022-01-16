Last Minute Thoughts: Cardinals and Rams Close out Wildcard Weekend with a Monday Night Showdown

Third time’s the charm for one of these NFC West rival clubs. Can the Arizona Cardinals finally make their claim to division legitimacy, or will the Los Angeles Rams bully the Kliff Kingsbury led squad one more time? With the winner advancing while the loser heads home to watch the remaining playoff games from the comfort of their own home, much is on the line for two teams who split regular season meetings in 2021.

JB Scott and I get together for the first - but hopefully not the last - Last Minute Thoughts podcast of the NFL postseason. We’ll discuss last Sunday’s bitter, heartbreaking overtime loss to those pesky rival San Francisco 49ers, falling backwards into a 16th NFC West title, and Monday Night’s wild card showdown against the Arizona Cardinals in primetime action. We may even take a moment to preview potential round two match-ups (should our beloved Los Angeles team put together a winning performance), and a dream scenario featuring a historic second-ever 49ers/Rams tilt with a trip to the big game on the line.