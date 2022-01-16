NFL Super Wildcard Weekend - Sunday games open thread

The Sunday wildcard games are underway:

Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10am PT

Tom Brady and the Bucs are looking to repeats on their Super Bowl winning season a year ago.

San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys

1:30pm PT

The 49ers are one of the hottest wildcard teams in either conference - can they get the upset over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys?

Pittsburg Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs

5:15pm PT

The Chiefs handily defeated the Steelers in Week 16 36-10, but every team is 0-0 entering the playoffs. Who will come out on top?

Talk about it in the comments below: