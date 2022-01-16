Rams News: Cooper Kupp selected to his first AP All Pro Team

The Los Angeles Rams lost safety Jordan Fuller for the remainder of the season to injury and now the other safety Taylor Rapp has been officially ruled out for Monday Night after failing to clear concussion protocol. The Rams have added Eric Weddle but reports have it as Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott as the starting safeties with Weddle rotating.

#RamsTwitter have asked for more PT for Burgess. Well the time is now and in the biggest game in his life to date.

IMO he’s gonna show up big time!!

LFG!!!!!#RamsHouse #NFCWildCard #NFL pic.twitter.com/8SWsqieHda — xz- Jerren Guzman #WhatTheFaulk (@JerrenGuzman) January 15, 2022

Cooper Kupp represents the Rams offensive players on the AP All Pro team as he was selected for the first time in his career. After his triple crown season leading in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16), Kupp is well deserving of the designation and should also be considered for MVP or Offensive Player of the Year. Green Bay Packers Davante Adams and San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel are the other two receivers on the list.

On the defensive side of the AP All Pro list are Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey from the Rams. Donald has 84 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, and 12.5 sacks. This is his seventh All Pro selection. Donald should be considered this season for Defensive Player of the Year. Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Hayward is the other interior defensive lineman on the list. Ramsey has 77 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and four interceptions. This is his third All Pro selection. Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs is the other cornerback on the list.

Is Aaron Donald the greatest interior defensive lineman of all time?#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/jIuWRMWlw4 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 14, 2022

Former Rams Assistant under Sean McVay, now head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals has advanced to the next round of the playoffs having beaten the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on the opening day of the Wild Card Playoffs.

