SB Nation Reacts: LA Rams fans gain confidence in team ahead of playoffs

Winning the NFC West came with a slight boost in confidence amongst Los Angeles Rams fans who took part in the most recent SB Nation Reacts voting. Polls show 83 percent of Rams fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, as LA prepares for their Super Wild Card showdown against the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Despite the second half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams enter the game with momentum on their side, relatively speaking. Los Angeles has won five of their last six games while Arizona has dropped four of their last five, starting with a 30-23 loss to the Rams in Week 14. DraftKings Sportsbook views Los Angeles as 4.5 point favorites in the teams’ third meeting of the season, with an over/under of 49.5 points.

Amongst all fans who took part in the voting, the third and final chapter of the Rams versus the Cardinals is the third-most anticipate matchup of the opening round of the playoffs. The AFC East trilogy of the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots appears to be the game to watch, according to the polls.

While I will certainly check out the rest of the games this weekend, I will obviously be more invested on seeing what happens on Monday. Hopefully Sean McVay and the Rams offense will keep pounding the rock, as the Cardinals have allowed 543 rushing yards in their last four losses.

If going to the air does become the best means to move the ball, LA will certainly rely on All-Pro triple crown wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is now the Rams’ franchise single-season leader in receptions (145) and receiving yards (1,947).

Though most fans, Kupp included, don’t believe records accomplished during the 17-game season hold the same weight as previous campaigns, it is worth noting that Kupp would still have those franchise leading statistics in a 16-game season, just at slightly lower numbers.

Regardless, congratulations to the Rams on winning the division and good luck during the rest of the playoffs! Go Rams!

