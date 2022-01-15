Rams News: Robert Woods sets the stage in LA’s playoff hype video

The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful season already from start to finish, from the top of the organization to the depths of the players on the field and the official playoff hype video captures it all.

To set the stage for the first round of the playoffs, narrated by Robert Woods, the video recaps how the season started with the front office making the first and biggest move of the offseason, trading quarterbacks with the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. The video captures the totality of expectations and skepticism that surrounded the trade at the time and throughout the season.

One of the biggest losses of the season also featured in the hype video was the loss of team leader and receiver Robert “Bobby Trees” Woods as he suffered a season ending knee injury mid season. The loss of Woods would have been more damaging than it already was if not for the other big front office moves in bringing on board Von Miller from the Denver Broncos and Odell Beckham Jr after he was let go from the Cleveland Browns.

No Win November, LA’s mid season skid, also adds to the drama of the season that was captured in the hype video with McVay quoting “our story isn’t written yet.” and he was right. The Rams would get back on track and win five games in a row through December on their way to a NFC West Division title.

Much has been said about the Rams this season and the stage is set for the next chapter. Check out the video and don’t miss the featured tweet by one of your Turf Show Times writers.

