Sean McVay provides injury updates and discusses signing of Eric Weddle

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media, as the LA Rams prepare for their Monday Night Super Wild Card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team’s depth in the secondary with losing Jordan Fuller for the playoffs and a few other defensive backs dealing with various injuries has certainly been on the mind of Rams fans. Here’s what he had to say about the injury status of several players and the signing of Eric Weddle.

McVay on status of injured players

“Taylor (Rapp) is still working through the concussion protocol. He’s making good progress. Darious (Williams) was a full participant today, even though we were kind of more above the neck as you guys like to make fun of me for saying. Those two guys are good. We were resting Aaron (Donald). And then, (running back) Buddy Howell was out with his hamstring. (Leonard) Floyd got his back the other day. We were smart with him, but like I said I don’t expect that to affect his status.”

Hopefully Rapp is able to clear the concussion protocol in time for Monday night’s playoff game against the Cardinals. That would give the Rams a safety rotation of Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, and the recently unretired Eric Weddle. McVay also added that he expects Williams to be able to push through his shoulder injury.

Rams S Taylor Rapp (concussion) and LB Leonard Floyd (back) missed practice today. Matt Stafford (toe) and CB Darious Williams (shoulder) were full participants. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 13, 2022

McVay on signing Weddle

“It’s great. Obviously with Jordan going down, had some things at that safety position. For a guy that takes good care of himself—so smart, so conscientious, can bring such a good positive vibe coming in here. What his role is, we’re working through that right now. It’ll be to be determined.”

McVay added that he has stayed in touch with Weddle due to the fact that they are close friends, but a conversation about a reunion had not come up until recently.

Though I am not a fan of a Monday night playoff game, it may be beneficial for the Rams as the extra day will allow those players with injuries to recover that much more. It also provides Weddle an extra day or so to get his communication down pat with this version of the Rams.