Rams News: What was the best play from last seasons Wildcard game?

Sean McVay will lead his team into the third Wild Card playoff game of his head coaching career on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals. While McVay has had his team in the playoffs three times before, in 2018 the Rams earned a bye through the Wild Card round which leaves the 2017 and the 2020 seasons as the previous occasions that McVay coached in the first round of the playoffs. Yesterday we did a look back at McVay’s first playoff appearance which was a first round elimination by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Now let’s have a look at his second and most recent match in the Wild Card round.

Here’s the one play that stands out as one of the key moments in the game.

2020 season - Rams 30 Seahawks 20

Darious Williams pick six

One of the most impressive defensive plays all season was William’s interception to the house on Russell Wilson. The play happened in the second quarter with the Rams up 6-3. DK Metcalf had been getting left out of the offense up to that point and had been displaying his frustration so both sides were aware that the ball would be forced to him at some point. On second and seven the Seahawks line up in a shotgun wide two by two set with Metcalf to the right slot but then he motions to the left to make a trips bunch alignment. Williams being hip to those signs and the telling formation, knew the screen pass was coming, was prepared for the opportunity, beat the blocker with a great jump and picked off the pass with no one left in front of him.

