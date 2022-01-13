Rams-Cardinals injury report: Other than secondary issues, LA healthy for Wild Card

The Los Angeles Rams suffered significant losses in the secondary in the regular season finale, losing safety Jordan Fuller for the playoffs and putting Taylor Rapp and cornerback Darious Williams in question for Monday’s wild card game against the Arizona Cardinals. The safety depth is so worrisome that the Rams signed Eric Weddle this week, two years after he last played a game.

But other than the definite loss of Fuller, the LA Rams could be in relatively good condition heading into the wild card game.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd was held out of practice on Thursday with a back injury, but Sean McVay expects him to be ready for the Cardinals. Safety Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol and could be held out, with additional reps going to Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess, Antoine Brooks, and/or Weddle. Darious Williams practiced in full.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford can look around and see the returns of Cam Akers and Jake Funk to the backfield, as well as all five starting linemen that he’s had all year—whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up for debate, but they are healthy. The defense could potentially see the return of Sebastian Joseph-Day in the postseason too.

Arizona is hoping to get back J.J. Watt, who went on injured reserve in late October but was recently designated for return and he practiced on Thursday.