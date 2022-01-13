Rams 2022 playoffs, wild card preview

The Los Angeles Rams are 12-5 and in the playoffs as the four-seed in the NFC. They will be hosting the 11-6 Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the NFL’s first chance to put SoFi Stadium on a postseason stage for the world to see, just a month before that same arena hosts the Super Bowl. Will the Rams be there too?

I posted a survey for Rams fans this week and to go over early poll results, I sat down with a Turf Show Times legend.

Joe McAtee, aka @3k_ on twitter, comes back to Turf Show Times to preview Rams-Cardinals wild card monday. We go over the Rams fan survey questions, including what do the Rams need to do to win vs Cardinals? Who should be the second and third-most targeted players? Who is the X factor on offense and defense? Where do the Rams stack up in the 2022 NFC playoffs? That and much more in a great interview with a great Rams expert.

Listen here or find Turf Show Times on any podcast app that you use!