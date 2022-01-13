Rams News: A look back at Sean McVay’s first playoff appearance in 2017

Sean McVay has successfully led the Los Angeles Rams into the playoffs in four of his five seasons as the head coach including his first year on the job in 2017. While the Rams ultimately were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the season was widely considered a success for the first time head coach. Here’s a recap of coach McVay’s first playoff game.

2017 Season - Rams vs Falcons

In McVay’s first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, he led them to a regular season record of 11-5 and into the playoffs as a Wildcard team. The Atlanta Falcons entered the playoffs with a 10-6 record under head coach Dan Quinn. The game was played in the Los Angeles Coliseum in front of a crowd of 74,000. Kicker Matt Bryant made two field goals in the first quarter to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead and Davonta Freeman added a touchdown to make to make it 13-0 to start the second quarter. Rookie Cooper Kupp caught a 15 yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for the Rams first score. Kicker Sam Ficken added the extra point and a field goal before the half to make the halftime score 13-10. In the third quarter Bryant did the only scoring by adding two more field goals for the Falcons. And in the fourth quarter, Ficken added one more three pointer as the Rams final score before the Falcons Julio Jones caught at touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to end it and make the final score 26-13 Falcons.

