Rams 2022 fan survey: PLAYOFFS EDITION!

There are so many great people out there who write about the Los Angeles Rams. From Sam Farmer to Jourdan Rodrigue to Cam Da Silva and of course the fantastic staff (myself excluded) here at Turf Show Times—as well as the previous fantastic staff led by Joe McAtee. Truly we could not be more blessed than what we have and I’m grateful to all of those out there, named and not named in the previous sentence, who work tirelessly to cover what I believe to be the most interesting team in the most interesting league in the entire world*.

*I am not worldly at all, so this is probably an exaggeration

However, and no disrespect intended to the above, but nobody knows the Rams better than you do. Fans are the experts, I’m just doing my best to keep up with you. The collective football knowledge of everyone who reads this post will far exceed anything I could ever learn, even if I live 1,000 lifetimes, studying 24/7.

So before I write too much about the 2022 NFL playoffs, let’s find out what YOU think of the 2022 NFL playoffs and what to expect from Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Beginning with this short 10-question survey that will take you less than three minutes to fill out.

Please quickly jump in there, answer the questions, and I’ll post the results on Friday.