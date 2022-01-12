 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Rams, Eric Weddle to reunite for playoffs

The safety was last with the team in 2019 and will fill in for the injured Jordan Fuller

By JB Scott
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have reunited with safety Eric Weddle as the team prepares for a playoff run, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Weddle was last with the team in 2019 and was considered retired during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the San Diego Chargers (2007-2015) and the Baltimore Ravens (2016-2018).

The Rams lost second-year safety and defensive captain Jordan Fuller for the rest of the year due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles likely expects Weddle to serve as Fuller’s replacement calling defensive signals, essentially acting as a coach on the field. Weddle is age 37, and will bring an element of leadership and seasoned defensive savvy to the team.

Fuller is not the only injury LA is dealing with in the secondary, as safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol and corner Darious Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The Rams will host the division rival Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray in a Monday night wildcard matchup, so Weddle’s first test is certainly not an easy one. Can he make an immediate impact for Los Angeles?

