Rams News: Aaron Donald is PFF’s top graded defensive player for the 6th straight year

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the regular season 12-5 which gives Sean McVay his fifth consecutive winning record since taking over as head coach. While some parts of the team have come and gone, one main player has remained as a pillar to this team’s successes, the three time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Donald is wrapping up his eighth season with the Rams since starting under Jeff Fisher in St. Louis as the 13th overall pick in 2014.

This season marks the sixth consecutive year that Donald is PFFs highest ranking defensive player.

The highest-graded defender by season since 2016:



2016 Aaron Donald - 92.6

2017 Aaron Donald - 94.4

2018 Aaron Donald - 94.8

2019 Aaron Donald - 93.6

2020 Aaron Donald - 94.2

2021 Aaron Donald - 93.6



: @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/Oaxx9v4tmk — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2022

This season, Donald was voted into the Pro Bowl, named All Pro per PFF, and ESPN ranked Donald as the top DT in pass rush win rate. Donald should be seriously considered for this seasons Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald finishes the regular season with 84 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks.

Donald’s best game this season was in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals when he had three sacks, five tackles, three quarterback hits, and three tackles for a loss. The Rams will need that type of performance again as Los Angeles looks ahead to the Wildcard round of the playoffs and square up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals again on Monday night.

Donald has had a new group of supporting cast recently with the addition of Von Miller. Greg Gaines and Ashawn Robinson have been progressing throughout the season and Leonard Floyd continues good work on the edge.

