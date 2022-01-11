Rams News: Cooper Kupp is officially the triple crown leader of the NFL

It’s official. Cooper Kupp is the triple crown leader of all receivers in the National Football League. In his fifth season after being drafted in the third round, 69th overall, out of Eastern Washington, the Los Angeles Rams weapon is the best at his position and statistically it wasn’t even close.

Kupp’s final stats of the 2021 regular season:

145 receptions (1st)

1,947 receiving yards (1st)

16 receiving touchdowns (1st)

The last player to achieve the triple crown was Steve Smith in 2005 and only four receivers in NFL history have accomplished the feat with Sterling Sharpe in 1992 and Jerry Rice in 1990 included.

In this, Kupp’s first season selected to the Pro Bowl, he pulled away from the pack early in the season and stayed on top by a substantial margin. He caught 22 more passes than second place Davante Adams and had 331 more yards than runner up Justin Jefferson.

Along the way, Kupp became the single season receptions leader for the Los Angeles Rams surpassing Isaac Bruce and ends up as second in league history in total yards and receptions in a single season.

Kupp does stand alone as the only player in history to record 1,900 yards and 16 touchdowns in a single season. Kupp also ties the single season NFL record for 100 yards games with 11 which sets a new franchise record for the Rams.

While Kupp has his focus on the ultimate team goal rather than his individual accomplishments, he was named NFC Player of the Month twice and he should be getting serious consideration for MVP or Offensive Player of the Year.

