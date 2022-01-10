Lions claim safety Juju Hughes after release from Rams

The Detroit Lions claimed safety Juju Hughes from the waiver wire on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hughes has played in 19 games for the Los Angeles Rams over the last two seasons, making five tackles in seven appearances in 2021. Hughes played in 29 defensive snaps this season but was mostly used on special teams and was waived on January 8th.

Hughes now heads to the Lions, with the move being deferred until after the Super Bowl has been played.

The #Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey and the #Lions claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers, per the wire.



Both claims -- and all others starting today -- are deferred until after the Super Bowl and they're ineligible to play in the postseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Starting with players cut today, all waiver claims are deferred until after the Super Bowl. So, any player claimed is ineligible to play in the postseason.



However, if a player clears waivers, he can sign with any team and play. This happened last year with RB Devonta Freeman. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2022

Hughes heads to the Detroit Lions, where he will be reunited with former teammates Jared Goff and Michael Brockers, as well as Brad Holmes. The Lions general manager and former Rams front office exec—including when Hughes was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020—clearly sees an opportunity for Hughes to become a regular on Detroit’s roster in 2022.

Hughes went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2020 after a three-year career as a starter with seven interceptions and 22 passes defensed.