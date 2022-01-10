 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lions claim safety Juju Hughes after release from Rams

Brad Holmes has snagged another former Rams player for Detroit

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions claimed safety Juju Hughes from the waiver wire on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hughes has played in 19 games for the Los Angeles Rams over the last two seasons, making five tackles in seven appearances in 2021. Hughes played in 29 defensive snaps this season but was mostly used on special teams and was waived on January 8th.

Hughes now heads to the Lions, with the move being deferred until after the Super Bowl has been played.

Hughes heads to the Detroit Lions, where he will be reunited with former teammates Jared Goff and Michael Brockers, as well as Brad Holmes. The Lions general manager and former Rams front office exec—including when Hughes was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020—clearly sees an opportunity for Hughes to become a regular on Detroit’s roster in 2022.

Hughes went undrafted out of Fresno State in 2020 after a three-year career as a starter with seven interceptions and 22 passes defensed.

