Last Minute Thoughts as Rams travel to Baltimore in Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams have won four games in a row and are now freshly in the lead in the race for the NFC West. The team’s win streak coincides with a three-game losing streak by the Arizona Cardinals, which means LA could wrap up a division championship as soon as the weekend.

For that to be possible, the Rams will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road - and a well-coached Ravens squad will not easily cede victory on their home field.

Robert Finn and JB Scott breakdown everything you need to know for this late-season battle in Baltimore. Listen to the podcast here or in your favorite app.

Tyler Huntley is seemingly the likely starter for Baltimore since Lamar Jackson is still rehabbing an ankle injury. Can Von Miller and Leonard Floyd use their athleticism on the edge to keep the scrambling quarterbacks in check? Aaron Donald has been on a tear the last month, and he routinely makes life miserable for opposing signal callers.

But quarterback is not the only position in which Baltimore has suffered injuries - they have also lost a number of quality cornerbacks. Marcus Peters suffered an early season-ending injury, and then the same happened to star Marlon Humphrey. Baltimore will also be without their third corner, Anthony Averett, who has already been ruled out for this contest.

Matthew Stafford knows the Ravens’ secondary will be shorthanded, and he also knows that second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals put up astonishing numbers against this unit a week ago. While it’s not fair to expect Stafford to match Burrow’s 525 yards and 4 touchdowns, there’s not much stopping Stafford from connecting with his deadly trio of receivers: Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Van Jefferson. Kupp is just 266 yards shy of the 2,000 mark for the season, and this should be a favorable matchup for the star receiver. The passing attack could lead the Rams to victory on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to follow Turf Show Times on all your preferred social media platforms for regular updates on all things Rams.