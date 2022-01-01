Rams News: 3 players to watch in Rams vs Ravens Week 17

When the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) they will be playing to win the NFC West, which will happen if the Rams win and the Arizona Cardinals lose, but also to avenge a 45-6 blowout which occurred the last time the Rams and Ravens played in 2019. Here’s a look at some of the key players in the Week 17 matchup.

COOPER KUPP

Kupp is on his way to possibly breaking the record for most receiving yards in a single season which is currently held by Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson with 1,964 yards. On the year, Kupp has 132 catches for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. If he averages 116 yards over the next two games, he will eclipse Johnson’s mark and be the new record holder. He has already been named to his first Pro Bowl and is the leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Jerry Rice’s 1995 season is widely viewed as the greatest WR season in NFL history…



@gmfb @CooperKupp @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/8sSK78D4Fu — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 31, 2021

SONY MICHEL

Michel has become the lead rusher for the Rams and the leading rusher in the National Football League over the last four games with 423 yards. He gained 121 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and 131 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. His yards per attempt average has been over five yards in two of the last four games.

AARON DONALD

It would prove the existence of voter fatigue if Aaron Donald isn’t seriously considered to the Defensive Player of the Year this season. He is off the charts when compared to defensive tackles and still measures up against all pass rushers at any position as recently ranked by ESPN. He has 12 sacks on the season but has heated up recently with six sacks in the last four games with at least one sack in each of the last four contests. He has eight tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits in the last three games.

