Rams vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Fresh off of clinching their third playoff birth in four years, the Los Angeles Rams now seek their first division crown since 2018 when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the injury ravaged Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two clubs 2-5 with the last match-up coming in the form of a dominant 45-6 performance in favor of Baltimore.

This time around, all trends point towards Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out again on Sunday. Back-up Tyler Huntley has so far shown enough promise, accuracy, and mobility to keep the stout Rams defense on its toes. Los Angeles will need all-world wide receiver Cooper Kupp to continue his assault on opposing secondaries and the NFL record book if they want to head back home with their current four game winning streak intact.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) @ Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Date: Sunday, January 2nd, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: O/U 46.5