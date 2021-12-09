Rams News: What players are expected to create takeaways against the Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams travel to the desert to take on the division leading Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals handed the Rams their first loss and have since gone one to lead the conference with a record of 10-2. The Rams are out to keep the pressure on by beating the Cardinals to build on their current 8-4 record. As confirmed by the last four Rams games and almost all games in history, turnovers will be a key factor in the Monday Night showdown. Which players are most likely and most expected to create the all important takeaways agains the division leaders?

Aaron Donald

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Donald had what should be the defensive play of the week by tackling the Jaguars running back and stripping the ball while simultaneously slamming him to the ground. The play came in the first quarter to give the offense great field position after a Jalen Ramsey recovery. Big players need to play big in games like this one so if AD can grab another turnover from a runner or a passer that will be a big factor towards a win on Monday night.

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey has three interceptions on the season so far. His career high is four which he grabbed in 2017. This season, he’s been playing in the star position in the interior of the defense which is designed to put him in the mix with more of the defense. Against the Cardinals the Rams should play more press coverage and give the pass rush a chance to pressure the quarterback and if that is the case, then like Ramsey did against the Detroit Lions, he will be in a position to take advantage of a rushed throw with Donald or Von Miller in his face.

Ernest Jones

The rookie linebacker has shown promise since taking the starting role. He’s proven especially agains the Jaguars that he can hold his own against the run and provide some pass rush. In week eight against the Houston Texans Jones made an interception off Davis Mills. It will do big things for the Rams chances against the Cardinals and for status as the projected starter if he can grab his second interception on prime time week 14.

