Rams News: Odell Beckham Jr provides support for teammate Van Jefferson

Odell Beckham Jr caught his second touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The play came on a fade route that had Beckham go up and high point a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford. During the Rams.com Mic’d up segment, Sean McVay is heard calling it the most patient fade he’d ever seen. Which in a way just means that it was a unique version of the route and that’s exactly how a veteran receiver with elite quickness might deceive and beat his opponent.

So far, Beckham has caught two touchdowns in as many games and has begun to answer the questions regarding his abilities at this stage of his career. The other question that has followed Beckham well before anyone questioned his ability was that of his character having had a number of internal team issues and sideline outbursts with both the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. Coming to the Rams, Beckham had credible veterans supporting him and the pick up including Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey.

What made the addition of Beckham even more interesting and perhaps challenging was that he would be joining a receiver group that already had three receivers that were at the very least holding their own at their given position. Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson were already leading one of the fiercest passing attacks of the first half of the season. Unfortunately of course, Woods got injured and both Jefferson and Beckham were tasked to step up. Beckham only had to learn the playbook and so far looks like he is trending up. Jefferson however continues to trend up but on a more staggered trajectory given his highlight plays but also his recurring dropped balls. Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic gives us a glimpse of what Jefferson has been going through and along with Woods, how Beckham is one of his main supporters that has gone to extra lengths to help the young man stay positive.

Marcus Peters, Ndamukong Suh, and Jalen Ramsey are players that went through tough times with their former teams and had their character in question when joining the Rams. None of those players proved to have distracting issues within the team and if this story about Jefferson and Beckham is any indication, Beckham is a good teammate and the Rams will again be able to bridge the gap between elite talent and team mentality.

