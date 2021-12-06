NFL Playoff Picture: Rams 2 games up, 2 games back with 5 games left

The LA Rams are 8-4 but have five games remaining, not four, in this crazy mixed up world that we now live in. Speaking of society in flux, because of a seven-team playoff format the Rams also have fewer reasons for concern this morning as it would take a dramatic tumble for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford to miss the playoffs.

But whether the Rams should be swimming to shore or simply trying not to drown comes down to a Week 14 road game against the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams now hold a two-game advantage over Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers in the wild card, a two and a half game lead over a Philadelphia Eagles team that is on the outside looking in, and a three-game lead over four NFC teams who are desperate to turn their seasons around.

When LA faces the Cardinals next Monday night, they will have already known the fate for all of these teams; but if the Rams can manage a revenge victory against Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in a week then the only matter of concern is finding a way to close the one game that separates them in the NFC West with four weeks left on the schedule.

As far as I’m concerned, each conference now has two playoff teams: The number one seed and then six other teams. That doesn’t mean that the number one seed is guaranteed a huge advantage, but being the only team with a bye week is a significant leg up on the competition.

Short of getting the number one seed, I will not spend a second being concerned with whether the Rams are on the road or at home (has that really felt like a difference making factor recently? LA is 4-2 at home, 4-2 on the road) and I won’t hash out debates regarding the merits of facing “this team” or “that team” because we’ve seen the Rams surprisingly beat “this team” just as we’ve seen them surprisingly fall to “that team”.

For that matter, the Rams “playoff picture” right now is this: Beat the Cardinals. Or don’t. That will say everything.

Following Arizona, the Rams must play the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers. None of those games feel like a win or a loss (though Seattle’s struggles against McVay and Aaron Donald are well documented and losing would feel especially deflating) and so at this point it’s just about taking it one week at a time...

It’s just 18 weeks now instead of 17.

Elsewhere in the NFC: