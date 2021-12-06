Rams News: Top 3 Takeaways from LA’s 37-7 win over Jacksonville

The Los Angeles Rams move to 8-4 after a dominating 37-7 win at SoFi Stadium against the now 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Stafford put together a clean run with no interceptions. This seasons number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence couldn't do much at all especially after the first quarter to help his team gain any momentum against the Rams Defense.

Here are the top three takeaways from the Rams vs Jaguars

Matthew Stafford leads with ball security

Stafford hit a rough patch of games in which questionable decisions with the football under pressure caused him to turn it over and directly affect the outcome. However, against the Jaguars, Stafford threw 26 completions of 38 attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns. As important as any other area, Stafford threw no interceptions and did not fumble the rock. His nicest pass is a toss up between a fade to Odell Beckham Jr and a deep crosser in stride to Cooper Kupp.

Cooper Kupp joins Isaac Bruce and Tory Holt

Kupp continues his historic season amassing his 100th catch and eleventh touchdown of the season. Reaching 100 catches in a single season puts Kupp in a elite club as the third Rams receiver to reach that milestone along with Issac Bruce and Torry Holt. Kupp is also the first player in NFL history to reach 100 catches and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

Aaron Donald led defense creates two takeaways

In the stretch of the Rams three straight losses the offense was giving away possession too much and the defense wasn’t stealing possessions enough. Against the Jaguars, both units turned the table and while the offense secured the football, the defense led by Donald and Leonard Floyd forced and recovered two fumbles. The turnovers kept momentum on the side of LA and will be the type of plays that well be needed looking ahead to the Arizona Cardinals.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Cooper Kupp’s big day helps Rams defeat Jaguars, leads to new milestones (Rams.com)

Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7 (Rams.com)

Matthew Stafford considers himself lucky to play with Cooper Kupp: ‘I pinch myself every day’ (RamsWire)

Sony Michel proved he deserves to be Rams’ starting RB (RamsWire)

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday’s games (NFL.com)

Washington Football Team emerging in chaotic NFC playoff race (NFL.com)

Gardner Minshew starts in place of injured Jalen Hurts, lifts Philadelphia Eagles past New York Jets (ESPN)

NFL Week 13 grades: Lions get an ‘A’ for shocking first win of the season, Eagles earn an ‘A’ for blowout win (CBSsports)