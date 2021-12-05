Rams-Jaguars: INSTANT REACTION!

The Los Angeles Rams were dominant in the second half on Sunday, outscoring the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-0 after the break. But was the defense able to shutout the Jaguars because they’ve improved their play from the previous month or did they mostly benefit from facing Jacksonville’s offense, a unit that lacks experience and talent?

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were able to take over the game at key moments this week but will they be able to repeat that success—when it matters in the game—against the likes of the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys?

Or for that matter the Arizona Cardinals, the NFC-leading 10-2 team that host LA next Monday?

Those were our main points of discussion as once again Blane Dydasco and I sit down and record an INSTANT REACTION to the Rams game, this time following a 37-7 win over the Jaguars. The Rams are now 8-4 and hold a two-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers in third place, but everything hinges on next week’s contest in Arizona.

