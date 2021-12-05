The Los Angeles Rams opened as three point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals in next week’s NFC West showdown, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The last time the two saw each other was in Week 4, when Arizona handed the Rams their first loss off the season in embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles will be looking for revenge while the Cardinals will be looking to continue to separate themselves in the NFC West.

The Cardinals are coming off of 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 13 that was won largely due to incredible play from the defense. Kyler Murray’s return may not have been as flashy as many had hoped—the third year quarterback only had 123 yards passing yards passing, but also only attempted 15 passes, two of which went for touchdowns. The Cardinals defense ended the game with four interceptions made by four different players, one of which was returned for 77 yards by Budda Baker.

The Rams are coming off of the first victory in three weeks after a 37-7 blowout over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Stafford finished the game with 295 yards passing and three touchdowns, but most importantly the veteran quarterback finished the game without a single turnover. Sony Michel took over for an injured Darrell Henderson and may have won the starting position at running back with a 121 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Kupp continued to make a case for offensive player of the year with 129 yards receiving and the defense shutout the Jaguars after allowing a second quarter touchdown, causing two fumbles along the way.

The Rams will be 3-point underdogs on the road next Monday night, which essentially makes this game a coinflip in Vegas. Will LA be able to win? Will they cover the spread?

How are you feeling about the most important remaining game of the season?