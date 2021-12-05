Rams vs. Jaguars, Week 13: Second half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams outscored the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-7 in the first half but the team would like to play a lot better in the second half to both secure a win and to erase some of the taste out of their mouths of the three-game losing streak. Matthew Stafford is first in line to leave the past in the past, but he’s just 13-of-22 for 139 yards so far.

Rookie Ben Skowronek leads the team with 35 yards on one catch, while Tyler Higbee has four receptions for 26 yards. Cooper Kupp has 22 yards, Van Jefferson has 26, and Odell Beckham Jr has one 27-yard catch.

On the other side of the ball, Trevor Lawrence is 6-of-11 passing for only 53 yards. He was sacked by Ernest Jones and Aaron Donald, the latter of whom has a forced fumble against James Robinson.

But special teams errors are haunting LA again and the team needs to clean up those errors in the second half.

Sony Michel has 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Talk about the second half right here.