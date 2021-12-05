The Lookaround: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins put on a show in return

Despite the Los Angeles Rams putting on a clinic at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team continues to find themselves staring up at first-place. The Arizona Cardinals were dominant against the Chicago Bears while other action in the NFC West included the playoff-hopeful 49ers taking on the Seahawks.

Murray and Hopkins refuse to Bear Down in stellar return from injuries

Arizona stars Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins weren’t available at all during the month of November. The reason being that they were participating in something extra special all month long: “No Play November”. What else did you think I meant you dirty minds? There was also “No Win November” which the Rams took part in. (Let’s hope that doesn’t become an annual tradition.)

Regardless, Murray and Hopkins returned from their respective injuries like they hadn’t skipped a beat in a 33-22 win over the Bears. Just like old times, the two connected for the Redbirds’ first score of the game:

pic.twitter.com/ipwr7rRn1K — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

The catch was one of Hopkins two snags on the day for 32 yards and the score. Murray was incredible this afternoon, finishing 11-of-15 for 123 yards and two passing touchdowns. Kyler also reached the end zone two other times, ending with 59 rushing yards and two trips to paydirt. This run looked like he was being controlled with a joystick by someone playing Madden:

His name would help light up the Chicago skyline.@K1 x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/NckY85sWdl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021

During the game, Murray made more history because that seems to be all he does anymore:

Kyler Murray is the fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards.@K1 x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/OBCeaJmdg4 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021

Accounting for 4 touchdowns in his @AZCardinals win vs the Bears today, Kyler Murray's 2 along the ground moved him past Dak Prescott & Lamar Jackson for the 3rd most career rushing TD by a QB within their first 3 NFL seasons (20). Only with more: Cam Newton (28), Josh Allen (25) pic.twitter.com/UiUXI9IwEs — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 6, 2021

Defensively, the Cardinals were stout but in all fairness, most teams look like the ‘85 Bears when playing against Chicago’s offensive offense. Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of rookie Justin Fields, threw four interceptions in a pick parade. Budda Baker, Byron Murphy, Jalen Thompson and even the big man, defensive end Zach Allen got in on the fun with this 25-yard return:

Next Week: The Cardinals will host the Rams in a rematch of the week four spanking Arizona left on LA at SoFi. Given that Los Angeles can’t beat a good team to save their lives this season, I want to say the Redbirds should have this one easily. However, I wouldn’t count out Los Angeles just yet as they might be trying to change the narrative of getting blown to pieces by superior teams. Perhaps the Rams will keep the loss within double digits this time.

Seahawks stand up 49ers at home to sweep season series

Let’s just say this game was really weird. The Seahawks actually looked presentable in this matchup while the 49ers once again disappointed those who were starting to believe in them (FYI, I wasn’t one of them.) Seattle held off San Fran’s hard charge in a 30-23 win that was decided in the waning seconds.

Where exactly do I begin? How about the way Seattle started the scoring:

Adrian Peterson scored on an important touchdown run late in the second quarter (how in the world is this guy still playing?):

Or how about the way Jimmy Garoppolo helped the Seahawks on their eventual game-winning drive, compliments of safety Quandre Diggs’ fourth interception of 2021:

Okay, the play itself wasn’t unusual as it’s what Jimmy G does. The 49ers faithful already knows enough about his shortcomings in the biggest moments. You’d think he would’ve learned differently after backing up Tom Brady. Anyways, following the Jimbo special, Russell Wilson and the Hawks capitalized with this touchdown to Lockett:

Right into Tyler Lockett’s basket pic.twitter.com/RUBqBjLoZ9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 5, 2021

Wilson had his best outing since returning from his finger injury, finishing 30-of-37 for 231 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Lockett, who caught what would end up being the game-winning score, was the Hawks leading receiver catching seven passes for 68 yards.

Switching to the dark side, Garoppolo who was the target of ridicule just a couple paragraphs ago, ending the game 20-of-30 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece. San Francisco without top pass catcher Deebo Samuel had his lost production made up by tight end George Kittle, someone I’m eternally grateful for helping win fantasy for me this week. Kittle was a monster, hauling in nine receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including this walk along the tightrope for a score:

GEORGE KITTLE SOMEHOW STAYS IN BOUNDS AND TAKES IT 48 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!!! #49ers pic.twitter.com/7qwOpy9aMM — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 5, 2021

On a far more serious note, 49ers running back Trenton Cannon, who left the game in an ambulance will remain in a hospital overnight following a devastating collision which resulted in a concession on the opening kickoff. I’m not going to display the vicious hit but I’ll leave the link here if you want to watch it on your own time. Everyone here at Turf Show Times is wishing Trenton the speediest of recoveries. The hit is just another reminder of the obvious violent nature of the sport and how it can unfortunately happen to anyone.

Next Week: The Seahawks will travel to Houston to become quite the problem for the Texans. The 49ers will visit Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Parting Note

Rams fans are well-aware of how crazy the division is, but this tweet perfectly sums up this beautiful clutterfrick known as the NFC West: