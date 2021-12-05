The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are looking to break a three game slide after starting 7-1. Losses to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers has LA searching for answers with an offense that’s appeared vastly inconsistent and a defense that’s been giving up too much ground.

Watch the game: Live on Fox 1:05pm PDT

The LA offense seems to be in need of a more balanced attack to recover as one of the leagues complete units. In order to achieve that, look for Sean McVay to integrate the rushing attack and if he does, we might see more of Sony Michel as Darrell Henderson Jr is questionable to play.

On the passing attack, Matthew Stafford has regressed from his early season form when he was in the running for MVP with his performance over the first eight games. Since then he’s thrown multiple interceptions against the last three opponents. McVay will have to help him out by, first taking some of the pressure off by getting more out of the run game, but also by giving the defense and Stafford a more dynamic set of looks to play off of. Tight bunch sets, play action, and pre snap motions, have decreased since Stafford became the quarterback but it seems to have created a stiffer more predictable scheme.

Jalen Ramsey will face off against the team that drafted him in 2016 and ultimately traded him to the Rams. In the media this week, Ramsey has downplayed any emotionally added motivation in the matchup which makes sense since there has been much change from the top down in Jacksonville since the trade. Ramsey and the entire defensive unit should be emotionally fired up simply based on the fact that with the combined talents of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and Ramsey, should still be a competitive playoff team.

