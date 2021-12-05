Rams News: Can more Sony Michel carries impact LA’s offense?

Sony Michel could get a shot as the lead running back for the Los Angeles Rams against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michel was brought in via trade in August to control the damage of losing Cam Akers to a preseason injury. Since then, Michel has been the second back in the Rams offense to starter Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson is questionable to play agains the Jaguars and if he does, will likely be less than full strength. If Henderson is in fact out for the game, the bulk of the run game will be in the hands of the former Georgia Bulldog and New England Patriot. But even if Henderson is a go and even when he’s at full strength, is it time anyway to see what this offense looks like with Michel at the lead? Might he be the spark to add some fire to this run game which as been unused to ineffective?

Through the first 11 games, Michel has had 79 carries compared to Hendersons 142. Michel has a total of 305 yards and one touchdown and a 3.9 yard per carry average. Henderson has a 4.6 yard average. While Henderson’s 4.6 yard average seems productive, the run game in general has not been utilized or has been underwhelming. Neither back has had a run over 29 yards this season.

If given the run game and specifically Michel is given the opportunity to impact the game through all four quarters, what could be the outcome? For the Rams and very likely for the Michel, this should be the game to find out.

