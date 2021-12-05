Jaguars vs. Rams: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Four weeks, three losses, and one bye all contributed to November being a month of enormous frustration for Los Angeles Rams players and fans alike. However, as the sands of time turn towards December, the reeling Rams are thankful to be welcoming to SoFi Stadium a 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars team with plenty of question marks of their own.

Though quarterback Matthew Stafford has faced his fair share of criticism over the past four weeks, the Los Angeles Rams offense is still explosive and set for a big game against an opposing defense which ranks 26th in points against. If Stafford and company can avoid the costly mistakes that have plagued them throughout the past three contests and avoid putting their own defensive unit in difficult situations, this should serve as the perfect opportunity for a Get Right game heading into a tough final stretch of 2021.

Here’s how to follow the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) @ Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

Date: Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Rams official radio broadcast can be heard on ESPN LA (710 AM), 93.1 JACK FM, Tu Liga Radio (1330 AM).

National broadcast: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Rams official app, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability).

Odds

Line: Los Angeles -13.5

Total: O/U 48

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook