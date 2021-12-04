Rams News: Van Jefferson is the role player to watch against the Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams must win in week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. First reason being that failing to do so would mean four losses in a row which would be a first for Sean McVay as a head coach. It would be a huge blow to the confidence of the team and fan base and it would mean the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers gain leverage in the division going into the fourth quarter of the season.

While the coaching and game plans have led to some of the teams recent struggles, many players need to step. When looking at role players this week, the Rams second year receiver Van Jefferson would add a spark to this team if he can turn a corner with an impactful and clean performance.

Jefferson is the number three receiver but if Odell Beckham Jr is ruled out against the Jaguars, Jefferson is next man up to fill the role that traditionally belongs to injured Robert Woods. Jefferson had a 79 yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford against the Green Bay Packers while the coverage was focused on Cooper Kupp and OBJ. No doubt the Jags will also be making an effort to slow Kupp, so Jefferson should again have opportunities to shine. Jefferson is putting together a second season that shows growth over his rookie year however it’s been built with highlight moments and inconsistent play. Against the Arizona Cardinals he caught six out of six targets. On the flip side, against the Packers he was targeted nine times and only connected on three. Some of that is due to Stafford's own inconstant play but Jefferson also drops too many passes to be a reliable number two receiver. Hopefully OBJ is ready to go and would roll as the number two to Kupp. Either way, as the second or third receiver in McVay’s offense, this would be a great time for Jefferson to have a clean outstanding game with maybe two scores over eight or nine receptions and become a consistent threat to rely on for the remainder of the season.

