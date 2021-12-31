Rams News: What’s different about the Rams and Ravens 2019 vs 2021

Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens - 2019 vs 2021

The last time

The Rams played the Ravens in 2019, the game took place in Week 12 and the Rams were 6-4, having just beaten the Chicago Bears but on their way to a finishing 9-7 record. The Ravens were 8-2, riding into the Los Angeles Coliseum with a six game win streak, and on their way to a finishing 14-2 regular season record. The Ravens quarterback was Lamar Jackson who was producing his career high numbers which in the end would amount to 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns to six interceptions. The Rams quarterback was Jared Goff who would end up that season with 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. In the game, Jackson threw for 169 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Goff threw for 212 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Ravens put up 480 yards on offense and the Rams produced 221 yards. The final score was Ravens blowing out the Rams 45-6.

This time

This time the Rams and Ravens meet in Baltimore where the Rams arrive 11-4, leading their division, and on a four game win streak. The Ravens await 8-7 having lost their last four games. Jackson has been in and out with injury and has started in 12 games this season and has accrued 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in those games. While he is questionable to play on Sunday, he was a non participant in practice on Thursday which makes it seem much less likely that he will play against the Rams. Tyler Huntley would play in his place. The Rams will also have a new quarterback since the last meeting in Matthew Stafford who has 4,339 yards, 36 touchdowns to 13 interceptions on the season. The Rams will also bring Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Sony Michel, and Odell Beckham Jr who are all new players added since 2019.

