Rams vs Ravens final score prediction: Will LA win and cover the spread on the road?

The NFC West division leading Los Angeles Rams who are 11-4 travel to take on the 8-7 Baltimore Ravens in a bid to win their third division title in five seasons. The last time the Rams beat the Baltimore Ravens was November 9, 2003 and the Rams have lost the last four meetings since then including a 2019 thrashing in the Los Angeles Coliseum when the Ravens won 45-6. Leading up to this years matchup the Ravens have lost their last four consecutive while the Rams will arrive on a four game win streak.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites to win against the Ravens per DraftKings SportsBook.

Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp continues his historic season and remains the Rams most dangerous weapon on offense. He’s racked up 132 catches for 1,734 yards in 15 games and is on pace to break the regular season record for total yards in a single season, 1,964 yards set by Calvin Johnson. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, Kupp had 10 catches for 109 yards. Kupp has not been alone in moving the chains for the Rams offense as running back Sony Michel has found his footing since becoming the starter. Michael has 423 yards through the last four games. Matthew Stafford while struggling in his last outing against the Vikings has helped lead the Rams offense to being ranked 6th best in points scored per game (27.7).

With 2 games left, Cooper Kupp is having one of the greatest WR seasons EVER pic.twitter.com/JmEE5pXeox — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

The Ravens on defense are ranked first in rushing yards allow with an average of 85 yards per game, but are ranked 20th in average points allowed per game with 23.7. The defense for Baltimore will have their hands full trying to keep a lid on Stafford getting the ball to Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr as the Ravens rank last in the National Football League in terms of passing yards allowed while giving up an average of 280 passing yards per game as the Rams boast the sixth best passing game grabbing an average of 276 yard through the air.

The update on Ravens quarterback situation as of Thursday has Lamar Jackson not participating in practice after being limited on Wednesday which means it’s less likely that Jackson will play. In his place seems to be Tyler Huntley who was recently activated off the Covid-19 reserve list and should make the start against the Rams. The Ravens offense ranks 16th in average points per game with 23.7.

Aaron Donald is YOUR AFC Defensive Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/BtxUrIl7RA — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) December 30, 2021

Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd will all be active for the LA defense on Sunday and have probably been preparing for Lamar Jackson and in that case might find it just a bit easier to contain Huntley if he is the starter. Donald was recently named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Vikings in which he produced six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. Jalen Ramsey helped to shut down the Viking pass defense by keeping Justin Jefferson out of the end zone and Brandon Powell made a statement from the special teams with a 67 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Final Score Prediction: The Rams will beat the Ravens 31-20 and beat the spread.

