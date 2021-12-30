Rams-Ravens: It’s looking more likely that Tyler Huntley will start at QB

The Baltimore Ravens activated QB Tyler Huntley off of the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, making it likely that the second-year undrafted free agent will be available to start against the LA Rams on Sunday. The Ravens were forced to start Josh Johnson, a free agent only week ago, in their most recent game because of Huntley going on the COVID-19 list and starter Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury.

More help: The #Ravens have activated QB Tyler Huntley, DT Justin Madubuike and S Tony Jefferson from the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2021

With Huntley off of the COVID-19 list, he should be available to re-take the reins at quarterback this weekend against the Rams.

Though Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, he was seen walking with a limp and then on Thursday, he was not at practice.

One day after limping through his limited practice, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is not present for the start of today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2021

Tyler Huntley went undrafted in 2020 and he appears to be one of the major steals in an otherwise weak class, so far. A three-year starter at Utah, Huntley has completed over 70-percent of his passes in his last three games, throwing three touchdowns and one interception; he also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns in his most recent start, a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens also activated defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the COVID-19 list on Thursday.