Rams News: LA could claim the NFC West in Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams are in the top spot of the NFC West and have a chance to claim the division for the third time in the Sean McVay era.

This week, if the Rams win and the Arizona Cardinals lose, the Rams would be declared the NFC West Champions.

Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens

The Rams travel to Baltimore for the last road game of the the 2021 regular season. It’s yet to be determined whether they will be facing Lamar Jackson. The Rams (11-4) are 3-point favorites to win against the the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) after the LA has been on a roll with an undefeated run through December beating the Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Minnesota Vikings. Sony Michel has been cooking for the Rams racking up 423 yards in the last four games. The Rams backfield is looking at the return of Cam Akers and whenever that happens, it could be a force to deal with if Akers and Michel are both at full go.

NFL's leading rushers during the month of December:



1. Sony Michel, 423 yards

2. Jonathan Taylor, 421 yards



Sony has quietly been the glue for the @RamsNFL offense down the stretch. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 28, 2021

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) have lost their last three in a row to the Rams, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts and now travel to take on the red hot Dallas Cowboys (11-4) who have won their last four consecutive. It should be a good matchup when the Cowboys are in possession as it will then be the top ranked scoring offense against the fifth ranked defense in points allowed. Receiver Ceedee Lamb has over 1,000 yards receiving and Ezekiel Elliot has ten touchdowns. The Cardinals have lost DeAndre Hopkins for the regular season and Kyler Murray has thrown three interceptions to two touchdowns over the last three games.

