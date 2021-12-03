That bye week boost in fan support sure was short lived! After a significant bump back up to 60 percent over the Los Angeles Rams’ week off, SB Nation Reacts users now show only 20 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, following LA’s most recent loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Los Angeles’ upcoming showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars represent an opponent the Rams should dominate, which follows their trend of beating up on some of the less competitive teams in the NFL. In a recent article published on NFL.com, Andrew Whitworth noted that Week 13 is a chance to get back on track.

“This is an opportunity where there’s no excuses, like on paper and everything that you’re going to look at, you’re better, you should be better than this team. That’s just the reality.”

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook agree. They currently see the Rams as 12.5 point favorites at home against the Jaguars. Next week, I fully expect to write an article about the most recent poll showing a slight increase in Rams fans’ outlook for the rest of the season. Although, bullying a downtrodden Jacksonville team may not fool anyone, as Week 14 is the time that will define the LA’s season.