The Los Angeles Rams are at 7-4 and will take on the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After starting 7-1, the Rams have dropped their last three in row to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. A Week 13 matchup against Jacksonville is the Rams’ chance to get back on track as they move into the final stretch of the regular season against four teams that have playoff potential.

When looking at the matchup between the bottom team of the AFC South and the second place team of the NFC West it seems like the Rams should come away with their eighth win. But will they cover the spread?

The Rams are 12.5-point favorites in this game, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford led the offense to a hot start against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, putting up 34 points in a impressive opening win and then put together a productive four game stretch against non playoff teams in the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans averaging 32.5 points over that span.

However since then the Rams have been limited to less than 30 points in each of the last three games and was held to only 10 points against the 49ers. It’s been difficult to peg the biggest reason for the falloff for LA since the issues seem to be across the map. From a stretch of higher caliber opponents, to a slump in quarterback play, and even questionable game management, the Rams are needing a convincing win to prove to themselves and the rest the NFL that they do belong in the playoff picture.

This will be the second game since the Rams bye week when the new additions of pass rusher Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr were integrated into their new units. So far against the Packers, Miller had a decent showing with no sacks yet but a handful of pressures and a tackle for a loss.

Beckham caught his first touchdown for the Rams on a 59 yard pass from Stafford.

In the Packers game, OBJ also suffered what ended up being a hip injury that he played through but that also seems to be affecting his prep for the upcoming Jaguars game. He was listed as limited in practice as of Wednesday. Also on the Rams injury report is Darrell Henderson Jr, David Long Jr, and Ben Skowronek.

The Jaguars have also lost their last three games after their upset win against the Bills. The offensive production has been abysmal especially since the bye week with an average of 11.4 points over the last five games. On paper, against the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey, that certainly does not bode well for the Jaguars. Defensively the Jags gave up 37 points to the now 2-9 Texans in week one and surrendered 31 points to the now 3-8 Seahawks in week eight when Russell Wilson was out and Geno Smith was the quarterback.

To get back on track for the Rams, McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have to show they’ve made adjustments to handle the Jaguars and avoid the upset. They have to then perform convincingly to go into the tougher stretch ahead and demonstrate readiness to finish as a playoff ready team.

Prediction: Rams beat the Jaguars 31-17 and cover the spread

What’s your score prediction?