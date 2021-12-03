Rams News: Jalen Ramsey prepares to cover the team that drafted and traded him

Los Angeles Rams star defensive back and team captain Jalen Ramsey will face his former team and the organization that drafted him this week when the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars come to LA for a week thirteen matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Ramsey was drafted by the Jaguars with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 draft out of Florida State. He played his first three seasons in Jacksonville while making the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Ramsey was one of the biggest names on the trade block and the Rams went acquired the elite cornerback with by trading two first round picks and fourth round pick. Since becoming a Ram, Ramsey has been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

With the Jaguars Ramsey had a career high interception tally of four in 2017 and currently has three interceptions the season with six games remaining.

When talking to the media this week, Ramsey said the he is grateful for his time spent in Jacksonville as it helped to shape the man he is today but that he is also happy to be with the Rams now.

Not much is immediately on the line for Jacksonville as they are both out of the playoff picture and behind the winless Detroit Lions to repeat as the first team to pick in the draft. However, the 7-4 Rams risk a four game losing streak if they happen to lose this game like the Buffalo Bills did in week nine. Ramsey will lead a secondary that is coming off a tough loss in Green Bay having faced Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and will hope to assist LA to their 8th win.

