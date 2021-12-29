Will Rams face Lamar Jackson on Sunday?

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with numerous major injuries this season, including losing both of their starting cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and former Rams player Marcus Peters, both on season-ending IR. But the Ravens have also played without quarterback Lamar Jackson since a first quarter right ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. That December 12th injury has kept Jackson out over the last two games, one started by backup Tyler Huntley and the other by emergency quarterback Josh Johnson.

Will Lamar Jackson return to face the LA Rams this Sunday in Baltimore?

Jackson returned to practice for the Ravens on Wednesday, signaling a potential return to the field on Sunday.

Do they practice on sawdust? https://t.co/WkfjvCUsLO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 29, 2021

It was noted on Twitter that Jackson was moving “with a limp” in practice.

A look at Lamar Jackson trying to push through a right ankle injury on Wednesday, when he returned to the field for the first time in 17 days pic.twitter.com/Z8NCjrOnVh — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

The 2019 MVP has completed 64.4% of his passes this season (same as last season), for 2,887 yards, 16 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and has been sacked 38 times. Jackson has rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns in essentially his 11 full games of 2021.

Those numbers are a far cry from his MVP campaign: 66%, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, 23 sacks taken, 1,206 rushing yards and seven additional touchdowns.

Tyler Huntley played well in relief of Jackson, scoring four touchdowns and gaining nearly 300 total yards in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Huntley landed on the COVID-19 list and was replaced as starter by Johnson in Week 16. Johnson went 28-of-40 for 302 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, less than two months after he made an emergency appearance for the New York Jets and threw three touchdowns.

Who starts on Sunday remains unclear as of Wednesday.